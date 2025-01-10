UK govt considering alternatives to Tulip: The Times

The British government is considering replacing Tulip Siddiq, if she is forced to quit over her alleged ties to aunt Sheikh Hasina’s corrupt rule in Bangladesh, and have at least verbally prepared a list of possible alternative officials for the Treasury minister post.

A government spokesman has said it is “completely untrue” to suggest the party had drawn up a shortlist. But sources told The Times that some of those close to the Prime Minister Keir Starmer are at least informally considering who could succeed her.

On Monday, it was announced that Tulip called for investigations into the allegations against her, suggesting she was considering quitting soon, The Times claimed quoting its sources.

The possible candidates to replace Tulip are Lawmakers from the ruling Labour Party: Alistair Luke Strathern, Callum Anderson, Rachel Blake, Kanishka Narayan and Imogen Walker.