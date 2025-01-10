Rajshahi beat Khulna by 28 runs

Durbar Rajshahi beat Khulna Tigers by 28 runs in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Friday in Sylhet.

with this loss, Khulna suffered their second defeated in three matches, while Rajshahi secured won the second win of the ongoing BPL season.

Earlier, Rajshahi posted a challenging total of 178 for five, with Burl scoring 48 off just 29 balls, while Yasir Ali played another solid knock, scoring 41 off 25 balls. Akbir Ali contributed with a quick cameo, scoring 21 off nine balls.

Nasum Ahmed took two wickets, conceding just 20 runs in his three overs, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mohammad Nawaz picked up a wicket.

Khulna lost early wickets and failed to mount a serious challenge against Rajshahi’s bowling attack.

Afif Hossain top-scored with 33, while Mohammad Naim scored 24.

Taskin Ahmed, Sohag Gazi, and Ryan Burl each took two wickets for Rajshahi.