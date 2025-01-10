Supreme Judicial Council submits report on Masuda Bhatti to President

The Supreme Judicial Council has submitted a report on Information Commissioner Masuda Bhatti to the President.

The report was noted on the Supreme Court’s website on Thursday (January 9).

It says, “The Supreme Judicial Council has sent a report to the President regarding an Information Commissioner.”

Md Hasanuzzaman, Registrar to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, confirmed that the report sent to the president was regarding Information Commissioner Masuda.

Masuda was appointed to the post in the Information Commission in August 2023 in a notice issued under the Awami League government.

She made headlines when she filed one of several cases against late Barrister Mainul Hosein, a former advisor to the caretaker government, over a statement he made on a television programme. He was subsequently arrested and sent to jail in connection with the cases.

When asked whether the investigation had any connection to the incident, Registrar Hasanuzzaman said: “I don’t know anything about the content. However, I am aware that the report sent this week was regarding Masuda Bhatti.”