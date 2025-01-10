Actress Nipun stopped at Sylhet airport from travelling to London

Actress Nasrin Akter Nipun, the former general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association, was barred from boarding a flight to the United Kingdom by immigration police at the Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport this morning (10 January).

According to sources, Nipun was preparing to board a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight to London when the authorities at the airport received objections from the National Security Intelligence (NSI) regarding her travel.

Following this, airport authorities detained her for questioning and did not allow her to board the flight.

An immigration police official, on condition of anonymity, said they stopped Nipun at 9:20am from boarding the flight based on NSI’s objection. “After questioning, she was released.”

The exact reason behind the NSI’s objection was not shared with the media immediately.

However, talking to several local media outlets, Nipun claimed that the news of her being barred from leaving the country was false and baseless.

As reporters reached out to her for comments, she said it was fake news and she was currently at her home in the capital’s Banani.

She also claimed that there was no reason for her to face such action from law enforcement agencies since she had committed no crime.