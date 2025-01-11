Manju made president, Fuad general secretary of AB Party

Mojibur Rahman Manju has been elected president, while Barrister Asaduzzaman Fuad has been elected general secretary of the first council of the AB Party.

Election Commission convener Jobayer Rahman announced this at the final session of the two-day council at the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday noon.

They have been elected for the next three years.

Manju won getting 1400 votes, while Barrister Fuad has been elected unopposed as the general secretary.

Earlier, the voting started at 9AM on Friday at the Suhrawardy Udyan and continued till 9PM.