Sheikh Hasina, 5 of her family members sued over Purbachal plots

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against 16 individuals, including deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and five of her family members, on charges of corruption in receiving allocation of 60-katha plots at the Purbachal New Town Project of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk).

ACC Director General Md Akhtar Hossain confirmed the matter on Sunday (January 12) saying that apart from Sheikh Hasina, the case was filed against her sister Sheikh Rehana, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, Housing and Public Works Secretary, and other officials of the Rajuk.

ACC’s assistant director Afnan Jannat Keya filed the case at the Dhaka Coordinated District Office of the ACC being the plaintiff.

The accused of the case are: Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, National Housing and Public Works Secretary Md Shahid Ullah Khondker, Additional Secretary (Admn) Kazi Wasi Uddin, Administrative Officer Md Saiful Islam Sarker, Senior Assistant Secretary Purobi Golder, former Rajuk Chairman Md Anisur Rahman Mia, former Member (Estate and Land) Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Member (Admn and Finance) Kabir Al Asad, Member (Development Control) Tonmoy Das, former Member (Planning) Mohammad Nasir Uddin, former Member Maj (Engr) Shamsuddin Ahmad Chowdhury (Retd), Director (Estate and Land-2) Sheikh Shahinul Islam, deputy directors Md Hafizur Rahman and Habibur Rahman.

According to the ACC sources, deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina had secretly secured plots for herself and the members of her family in the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) Purbachal New Town Project.

Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and daughter, Saima Wazed Putul, along with Hasina’s younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, and her two children reportedly received up to 10 katha of land each.

The family reportedly took possession of a total of 60 katha plots in 2022, after which the matter was classified as highly confidential.

Sheikh Hasina took allocations of plots in the names of her entire family members misusing her power through irregularities and corruption secretly in connivance with the senior officials of the Rajuk, sources said.

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina took the allocation of six plots, comprising 60 kathas of land [each of 10 kathas], from Road No. 203 of the Diplomatic Zone under Sector 27 of Purbachal New Town Project in the names of her, son Sajib Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana, sister’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and daughter Azmina Siddiq Rupanti.

According to the final allocation letter signed by Naib Ali Sharif, deputy director (Estate and Land-3) of Rajuk, the price for a one-katha plot was set at Tk3 lakh per katha, totaling Tk30 lakh for a 10-katha plot.

Sheikh Hasina took plot No-9 on Road No-203 in Sector-27 of the proposed diplomatic zone within the Purbachal project. The allocation letter in her name was issued on August 3, 2022.

In addition to Hasina, her son Joy and daughter Saima also received 10-katha plots. Their plot numbers are 015 and 017, respectively.

Joy’s plot allocation letter was issued on October 24, 2022, with the ownership registration completed on November 10.

For Saima Wazed, the plot allocation letter was issued on November 2, 2022, and signed by Habibur Rahman, the then deputy director of the Estate and Land-3 branch of Rajuk.

Sheikh Rehana, Hasina’s younger sister, and her children also received 10-katha plots in the Purbachal project. Their plots were allocated in the same area on Road 203, Sector 27.

Sheikh Rehana’s plot number is 013, her son Radwan Mujib Siddiq’s plot number is 011, and her daughter Azmina Siddiq Rupanti’s plot number is 019.

A Rajuk official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the media that after Sheikh Hasina’s regime fell, the files related to the plots for her and her family members were removed from the record room.

The plots are situated in the most exclusive area of the project, specifically within the proposed diplomatic zone. They are enclosed by high boundary walls.