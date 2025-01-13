Sylhet Strikers bounce back with back-to-back wins

After a tough start to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season, Sylhet Strikers have found their rhythm in front of their home crowd, securing back-to-back victories. On Sunday, they defeated Khulna Tigers by 8 runs, marking their second win in five matches.

In the first match of the day at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet batted first and posted a competitive total of 182/5. Opener Rony played a solid innings, scoring 56 runs off 44 balls, with five fours and two sixes. However, fellow opener Rahkeem Cornwall managed only 4 runs, and George Munsey contributed just 2.

Zakir Hasan, who came in at number four, played a brilliant knock of 75 runs off 46 balls, including six sixes and three fours, anchoring the innings and providing the much-needed stability. In the final overs, Aaron Jones struck a quickfire 20 runs off just 6 balls, while captain Ariful Haque contributed 21 not out off 13 balls, helping Sylhet to a strong finish.

Khulna Tigers, in reply, fell short, finishing at 174/9. Despite opener Williams Bosisto’s valiant 43 off 40 balls, Khulna’s chase never gained momentum. Mohammad Naim (11), Imrul Kayes (2), and Darwish Rasooli (15) failed to make significant contributions. Mehidy Hasan Miraz added a brief 15 runs, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Tigers in the hunt.

Sylhet’s bowlers delivered when it mattered, with Tanzim Hasan Sakib playing a key role by dismissing Mohammad Nawaz and celebrating in style. This victory boosts Sylhet’s position in the BPL standings as they continue their fight to climb up the table.