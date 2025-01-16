Gold prices increased by Tk 1,155 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) has announced an increase in gold prices, with the cost of 22-carat gold rising by Tk 1,155 per bhori to Tk 1,39,443.

The revised rates will be effective starting Thursday, January 16, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

At the revised rates, 22-carat gold will cost Tk 1,39,443 per bhori (11.664 grams), while the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk 1,33,098 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk 1,14,086 per bhori and traditional gold at Tk 93,674 per bhori.

The adjustment comes in response to an increase in the price of pure gold in the local market, as stated by BAJUS. The price hike follows a reduction on December 30 last year, when the cost of 22-carat gold was lowered by Tk 1,050 per bhori to Tk 1,38,288.

BAJUS also highlighted that the selling price includes a 5% VAT imposed by the government and a minimum wage set by the association at 6%. However, the final price may vary depending on the design and quality of the jewelry.

The association emphasized that the new rates were determined after evaluating market conditions and the overall economic situation.