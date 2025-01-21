Perpetrators not be allowed to contest polls: Badiul

Those involved in crimes against humanity and extrajudicial killings, will not be allowed to participate in the upcoming elections, said Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, head of the Election System Reform Commission, on Tuesday.

Speaking as the chief guest at a Reporters’ Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED) talk at Nirbachan Bhaban, Badiul reiterated the commission’s recommendation to the Election Commission.

“Most people do not want those responsible for killing 1,500 people, enforced disappearances, and severe human rights violations to govern the country again.”

“We want to bring the culprits under justice,” Badiul Alam, also the secretary of the civil society platform SHUJAN, added.

He said, “The Electoral Reform Commission has no intention to exclude anyone from elections but aims to ensure justice for those involved in wrongdoing.”

He said the commission has also suggested the formation of a commission to conduct an impartial investigation into election rigging in the 2014, 2018, and 2024 elections.