National science and technology fair inaugurated in Moulovibazar

The 46th National Science and Technology Week and Fair was inaugurated at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Monday.

The event, under the theme “Knowledge and Science will Lead Us to Victory, We Will Become the Best in the World”, was inaugurated on Monday (January 20) at 10:30 AM in the presence of the Additional District Commissioner (Education & ICT), Mehnaz Ferdous, who cut the ribbon and released balloons to mark the opening.

The fair, organized by the Upazila Administration in collaboration with the National Museum of Science and Technology and sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology, will run for two days.

Additionally, the event also features a Rural Pitha (Traditional Cake) Festival.

Among the attendees were Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Makhan Chandra Sutradhar, Assistant Commissioner (Land) DM Sadik Al Shafin, Women’s Affairs Officer Mosammat Hosne Ara Talukdar, Agriculture Officer Joyent Kumar Ray, Primary Education Officer Saiful Islam Talukdar, and Kamalganj Press Club’s General Secretary Ahmeduzzaman Alam.

The fair has attracted teachers, students, and notable guests from various educational institutions and government departments. Following the inauguration, the guests visited the various stalls set up at the fair.