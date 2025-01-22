Dhaka, Beijing discuss economic partnership expansion

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain had a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday (January 21) and discussed a wide range of issues and ways to strengthen Dhaka’s economic partnership with Beijing.

The meeting was held at a time when Bangladesh and China are preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025, reports UNB.

Adviser Hossain is paying the visit at the invitation of the Chinese Foreign Minister in what is described as “very important first bilateral visit” after the formation of the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Dr Yunus in August last year.

Bangladesh sees Hossain’s maiden bilateral visit to China as a “great opportunity” to further strengthen and deepen the bilateral relations with Beijing giving an outline for the future cooperation.

He is scheduled to return home on January 24.