Cross-party MPs call on the Government to introduce paid leave for domestic abuse survivors at work. 

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Domestic Abuse and Violence are calling on the Government to introduce a minimum of 10 days of paid leave for survivors of domestic abuse at work.

Apsana Begum MP, Chair of the APPG on Domestic Abuse and Violence, said:

“For around 1 in 10 domestic abuse survivors, abuse continues in the workplace, impacting an individual through unexplained absences, lateness and negatively impacted performance. The role of an employer is therefore crucial. Paid leave to seek emergency health or housing support or even attend court would have a lifesaving and life-changing impact for a survivor – as has been demonstrated in Northern Ireland and in other parts of the world such as the Philippines and New Zealand, where this is already available.”

Nikki Bradley MBE, Director of Services at Women’s Aid, the Secretariat for the APPG, said:

“Women’s Aid welcomes the proposed amendments to the Employment Rights Bill which will see better support for employees who are experiencing domestic abuse. Domestic abuse impacts every aspect of a survivor’s life, including work, and they need to know that they have a safe space in their employer. Stable employment and job security gives survivors the economic freedom that they need to flee abuse and rebuild the lives in safety.”