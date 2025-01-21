Chief Adviser reaches Zurich to attend WEF in Davos

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus reached Zurich on Tuesday (January 21) to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in Switzerland.

A flight of Emirates Airline, carrying Prof Yunus and his entourage, reached Zurich International Airport in the capital at about 12:27 pm (local time), reports BSS.

Tareq Md Ariful Islam, Bangladesh permanent representative in Geneva, received the Chief Adviser at the airport.

During his visit, the Chief Adviser is expected to hold bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Finland President Alexander Stubb, King Philippe of Belgium and Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The Chief Adviser will also hold meetings with Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank; Sir Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta; Dr Agnes Callamard, Secretary General at Amnesty International; and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).