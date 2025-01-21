Court orders to seize ex-law minister Anisul’s income tax file

A court in Dhaka on Tuesday ordered the seizure of income tax file of former law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order, allowing a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The court, on January 20, showed Anisul arrested in the case for amassing illegal wealth of Tk 146.19 crore. He is also accused of making suspicious transactions of Tk 665.64 crore through 29 bank accounts.

Of the amount, he deposited Tk 349 crore and withdrew Tk 316 crore from those accounts.

ACC deputy director Md Jahangir Alam filed the case on January 1 and the court has set March 20 for submitting probe report in the case.