Amnesty Int’l Secretary-General meets Prof Yunus in Davos

Secretary-General of rights group Amnesty International (AI) Agnes Callamard called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus during the World Economic Forum Summit at Davos on Thursday.

Robert Maersk Uggla, Chair of Danish shipping and logistics company A.P. Moller – Maersk, also met the Chief Adviser during the summit, CA’s Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir told BSS.

Meanwhile, DP World Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem met Chief Adviser Dr Yunus on Thursday morning (Davos time) and discussed issues of mutual interest.

DP World is a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It specialises in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services and free trade zones.

Besides, Sir Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs, Meta Platforms Inc, also called on the Chief Adviser during the summit today.

Prof Yunus continued his broader engagement with the global leaders here at the 2025 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, with over a dozen of engagements planned for Thursday, the third hectic day since his arrival in the Swiss city on January 21.

The forum has brought together governments, businesses and civil society members to improve the state of the world.