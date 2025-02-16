3 including Indian nationals arrested in Habiganj border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested three individuals, including two Indian nationals from Chunarughat border area in Habiganj district on Saturday.

The arrested are Indian national Suman Das, 41, son of Nepal Das, Shamvu Das, son of Dhanesh Das, hailing from Agartala and Mohammad Amir, 30, son of Helal Uddin, hailing from Srimongal upazila in Moulvibazar district.

Habiganj 55-BGB conducted a raid at Kalenga area under the upazila and arrested them.

BGB commander Lt Col Md Tanjilur Rahman confirmed the detentions and said that strict measures would be taken against intrusion, drugs and smuggling in this regard.