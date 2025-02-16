18 killed in stampede at New Delhi train station

At least 18 people were killed in a stampede at a rail station in New Delhi in India, according to an official report on Sunday.

The incident occurred late Saturday as thousands of people were waiting to board trains heading to the Maha Kumbh Hindu festival in northern India.

The bodies of the victims were taken to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital. Delhi’s caretaker chief minister, Atishi, confirmed the deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress over the tragedy, offering condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that an investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the stampede. This follows a similar incident last month at the Maha Kumbh festival, where a stampede claimed 30 lives amid the massive crowds.