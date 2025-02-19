4 ex-ministers, two state minister remanded in separate cases

A court in Dhaka on Wednesday granted remand for different days for former ministers Anisul, Menon, Inu, Faruk Khan; and former state ministers Dipankar Talukdar and Kamal Majumdar in separate cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate MA Azharul Islam issued the remand orders.

Former Law Minister Anisul Haque has been granted a five-day remand in a murder case related to the student movement in the capital’s Uttara West Police Station, former Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Lt Col (Retd.) Mohammad Faruk Khan, former Minister and President of JASD Hasanul Haq Inu and former Minister and President of the Workers’ Party Rashed Khan Menon have been granted five-day remand each in a case filed over an attack on the motorcade of BNP leader Mirza Abbas at Fakirapul area in the capital 10 years ago.

Meanwhile, former State Minister for Chittagong Affairs Dipankar Talukdar has been granted a seven-day remand in a case related to the killing of Youth League leader Shamim during a BNP grand rally, while former State Minister for Industry and Chairman of Mohona Television Kamal Ahmed Majumdar were on five-day remand in murder case of Anwar Hossain Patwari during the anti-discrimination stundet movement in Golchattar area of Mirpur.