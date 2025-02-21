Floral tributes at Ekushey by President, CA

The nation remembered the language martyrs with humble respect, solemnity and due dignity in the first hour of Ekushey. Breaking the silence of the night, historic immortal song ‘Amar Vaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February . . . Ami Ki Vulitey Pari?’ played out from the Central Shaheed Minar.

After 12midnight on Thursday, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, marking his second Ekushey as head of state, laid a wreath at the memorial altar. After few moments, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus paid his rich tributes to the martyrs by placing a wreath.

Both stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the Language Heroes.

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan welcomed the Chief Adviser upon his arrival at the Central Shaheed Minar, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

Advisers to the interim government, chiefs of the three services, freedom fighters, diplomats and high civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Later, the Shaheed Minar was opened to the public when hundreds of people from all walks of life walked barefoot with flowers in hands and humming ‘Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushey February’ to recall the supreme sacrifice of the language heroes on this day in 1952.

The day is also being observed around the world as UNESCO recognised Ekushey February as the International Mother Language Day on November 17, 1999.