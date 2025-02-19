Romanian President stresses in expanding labour recruitment from Bangladesh

President of Romania Ilie Bolojan has praised the longstanding Bangladesh-Romania friendship and stressed Romania’s interest in expanding labour recruitment from Bangladesh.

He acknowledged Bangladeshi workers’ contributions to Romania’s economy and encouraged stronger business-to-business engagements.

The Romanian President assured that necessary actions would be taken to resolve the visa challenges and support smoother access for Bangladeshi workers and students.

Earlier, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Romania Shahnaz Gazi presented her Letters of Credence to President Bolojan at the Presidential Palace, Palatul Cotroceni on February 17, said the Bangladesh Embassy on Wednesday.

Following the ceremony, the Ambassador had a meeting with President Bolojan. She was accompanied by Mohammad Mohsin Mia, First Secretary (Labour), and Sheikh Kaushik Iqbal, Second Secretary and Head of Chancery.

The Romanian President also expressed Romania’s commitment to enhancing trade and economic cooperation, fostering closer business ties between the two nations.

President Bolojan warmly welcomed the Ambassador and conveyed his best wishes for her mission.

Gazi conveyed greetings from President Mohammad Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to the President of Romania.

Ambassador Shahnaz Gazi requested increased recruitment of Bangladeshi workers and requested reopening the Romanian Embassy in Dhaka to facilitate people-to-people contacts.

She also highlighted difficulties faced by Bangladeshi visa seekers and suggested interim arrangements to address the issue.