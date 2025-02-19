US-Russia agreed to appoint negotiation team ending Ukraine war

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov decided to appoint teams to negotiate ending Ukraine war after meeting in Riyadh on Tuesday.

The US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the development, reports BBC.

Tammy Bruce said that Rubio and Lavrov agreed to appoint respective high-level teams to begin working on a path to ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible in a way that is enduring, sustainable, and acceptable to all sides.

The delegates from the two nations have also agreed to address “irritants” in the “bilateral relationship”, Tammy Bruce says in a statement on the agency’s website.

“One phone call followed by one meeting is not sufficient to establish enduring peace. We must take action, and today we took an important step forward,” the spokesperson added.