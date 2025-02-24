German conservative leader Merz faces tough coalition talks after election win

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s conservative CDU/CSU bloc, is set to tackle the challenging task of forming a new coalition government following his electoral victory. With his party securing over 28% of the vote, Merz defeated Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) also saw significant success with more than 20%.

Despite the win, Merz’s celebration was tempered by a surge in far-right support and a deeply divided electorate following a campaign largely centered on immigration issues. Merz has called for quick action in building a stable government, stressing the need for Germany to avoid paralysis in the face of global instability, including changes driven by US President Donald Trump and a recession in Germany.

Now, Merz must engage in difficult negotiations to form a government, reaching out to political adversaries such as the SPD and establishing communication with international leaders, including Trump, whose re-election has led to uncertainties in Europe. Merz’s priority is to establish a stable majority, although challenges remain, including disagreements over party policies and red lines.

Political analysts warn that forming a government may prove difficult due to the fractured nature of Germany’s political landscape. With the SPD’s defeat, Merz is likely to pursue a grand coalition with the SPD, despite the party’s internal turmoil.

While Merz has expressed his intention to form a government by mid-April, he faces a complex political environment. The FDP narrowly missed the five-percent threshold, leaving fewer parties to negotiate with, which could streamline coalition talks. However, Merz and other parties have firmly rejected the AfD’s involvement in government, keeping them excluded from power.