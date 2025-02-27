‘Fascist collaborators conspiring to destroy achievements of mass uprising’

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has urged all to work together to restore democracy in Bangladesh, warning that fascist collaborators remain active and are still conspiring to destroy the mass uprising achievements.

Speaking virtually as chief guest at BNP’s extended meeting on Thursday, she stressed the need for unity in the fight against autocratic rule.

“Our struggle is not over yet. The forces that stand against democracy are still conspiring. We must unite to build a truly democratic Bangladesh,” the BNP chief added.

Khaleda Zia also called upon the people of the country to work together for building a democratic Bangladesh.