Ex-minister Saifuzzaman’s 39 bank accounts frozen

A Dhaka court on Wednesday issued an order to freeze 39 bank accounts of former Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

The total balance of these accounts is approximately 52.6 million (Bangladeshi Taka).

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib passed this order following an application submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

According to Aminul Islam, Assistant Director of the ACC s Prosecution Department, there is an ongoing investigation into money laundering allegations against Saifuzzaman Chowdhury. Today, the ACC submitted a petition to freeze his 39 bank accounts, which the court has approved.

The ACC further stated that a dedicated team has been formed to investigate Saifuzzaman Chowdhury s money laundering case. During the course of the investigation, there is a concern that he may transfer or liquidate these movable assets. To prevent this, the court s action to freeze the bank accounts is deemed necessary.

Previously, on October 17, 2024, the same court had issued an order to seize 580 properties, including houses, apartments, and land, belonging to Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his family members. These assets are located both in Bangladesh and abroad, with the highest concentration in the United Kingdom (343 properties), followed by the United Arab Emirates (228 properties), and the United States (9 properties). In addition to the properties, bank accounts in two banks in the UAE and one bank in Bangladesh were also ordered to be frozen.

Earlier, on October 7, 2024, the court had imposed a travel ban on Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his wife, Rukmila Zaman, to prevent them from leaving the country during the investigation.

These actions are part of the ongoing efforts by the ACC to combat corruption and money laundering, with a particular focus on high-profile figures and their illegal assets both domestically and internationally.