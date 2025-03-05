Travel ban imposed on 11 concerned of S Alam

A Dhaka court has imposed travel bans on 11 concerned individuals of S Alam Group chairman Mohammad Saiful Alam.

Dhaka Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib issued this ban order on Tuesday (March 4), allowing a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The 11 people, who have been barred to leave the country, are Belal Ahmed, Fasihul Alam, Sazeda Begum, Mahmudul Alam, Md Mostan Billah Adil, Atikun Nesa Jeny, Lutfur Nahar, Chemon Ara Begum, Maimuna Khanom, Badrunnesa Alam and Sharmin Fatema.

According to the ACC, the anti-graft body is investigating allegations that Mohammad Saiful Alam, his family members, and associates laundered approximately $1 billion to Singapore, the British Virgin Islands, Cyprus, and other countries.

These people are trying to flee the country, and if they succeed in doing so, it can hamper the probe, it added.