Aminul Islam to sworn-in as adviser

Professor Dr M Aminul Islam is going to be appointed as a adviser to the interim government. Currently, he is serving as the Chief Adviser’s special assistant with the rank of state minister.

Aminul Islam himself confirmed the matter to media on Tuesday.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held at Bangabhaban at 11AM on Wednesday, he said.

Prof Aminul Islam may assume responsibility for the Ministry of Education.

He served as vice chancellors of National University during 2002-2006 and the Shahjajal University of Science and Technology (SUST) during 2006-2009.

With him, the total number of advisers in the interim government, including the Chief Adviser, will be the 23.