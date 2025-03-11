ACC asked to seize properties of Sheikh Hasina, family members

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge court on Tuesday ordered the seizure of multiple properties owned by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members following a prayer of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The order was issued on Tuesday by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib, includes the confiscation of Sudha Sadan, Sheikh Hasina’s private residence in Dhanmondi, which is registered under her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul.

Other seized properties include a 2,436 sq. ft. flat in Gulshan under Tulip Siddiq’s name, a Segunbagicha apartment under Sheikh Rehana’s name, 10 decimals of land in Kaliakair, Gazipur, and six flats in Gulshan under Radwan Mujib Siddiq’s name.

According to the ACC’s petition, Hasina and her family members were allegedly attempting to transfer or conceal these assets. The court ordered the seizure to prevent any ownership changes until the investigation is complete.

Sheikh Hasina, currently in exile in India amid ongoing student-led protests, has yet to comment on the matter.