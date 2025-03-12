Gambian FM meets CA, discusses ICJ case

Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday at the State Guest House Jamuna to discuss the ongoing genocide case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

During the meeting, Minister Tangara provided an update on Gambia’s legal efforts to hold Myanmar accountable for the persecution of Rohingya Muslims. He reaffirmed his country’s unwavering commitment to the case and emphasized its significance on the global stage.

“The President of Gambia stands firmly behind this case and is determined to ensure that justice is served. We aim to keep this issue at the forefront of international discussions,” Tangara stated.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus expressed his gratitude to Gambia for championing the cause of the Rohingya people and acknowledged the nation’s persistent efforts in seeking justice.

“We wholeheartedly support this case and appreciate your leadership in this noble pursuit. Your commitment is a tremendous help to our cause,” Yunus said.

Tangara commended Professor Yunus for his leadership and global influence, noting that his advocacy strengthens international backing for the Rohingya crisis.

“You are a widely respected figure in Gambia. Your global presence ensures that the international community remains engaged in this crucial issue,” the Gambian Minister remarked.

In addition to discussing the ICJ case, Yunus highlighted Bangladesh’s continued efforts to mobilize humanitarian aid for the Rohingya, including food and medical assistance for those displaced in Rakhine State. He also emphasized the need for preventing further displacement and addressing the crisis at its root.

The leaders explored avenues for enhanced trade and cooperation between Bangladesh and Gambia. “We are eager to collaborate further. Let us know how Bangladesh can support your development initiatives,” Yunus proposed.

Both sides welcomed a newly signed agreement to enhance collaboration in United Nations peacekeeping missions, reinforcing their commitment to global peace and security. The meeting also touched upon the potential of microcredit programs in Africa, with discussions on leveraging such initiatives to alleviate poverty and promote stability in conflict-prone regions.

Dr. Khalilur Rahman, High Representative for Rohingya Affairs, and Lamiya Morshed, Senior Secretary for SDG Affairs, were also present at the meeting, underscoring Bangladesh’s ongoing commitment to addressing humanitarian challenges.