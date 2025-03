Nargis Begum, wife of the late BNP standing committee member Tariqul Islam, has been made the party’s vice-chairman.

Meanwhile, Haji Aminur Rashid Yasin, BNP’s relief and rehabilitation affairs secretary, has been appointed as a member of the party chairperson’s advisory council.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced this in a press release on Wednesday night.

Nargis previously served as the convener of the BNP’s Jashore district unit.