Doctors end nationwide strike following court order

Doctors have withdrawn their work stoppage following a court verdict that ensured their professional dignity.

A press released in this regard confirmed the matter early Thursday.

Through the court order, the prime demand of the doctors and medical students has been fulfilled. The health ministry is working on the other demands and there was much progress, according to the related officials.

On Wednesday, the High Court issued order dirrecting that only MBBS or BDS graduates can use the title ‘doctor’ before their names.

This has ensured justice for the doctors, while the general people have expressed their relief, the release said.

Public health service has been hampered due to the strike that rolled on for more than two weeks.

The other four demands are:

• Only MBBS and BDS graduates should be allowed to run a private practice. The government must issue a notice regarding this.

• A committee should be introduced to reform the Medical Assistant Course curriculum in seven working days and all substandard MATS institutions should be shut down through a special drive.

• The government must recruit enough doctors immediately to fill vacant posts in the healthcare sector and extend the age limit for the Bangladesh Civil Services, or BCS, medical recruitment to 34 years.

• A law must be enacted to protect doctors. Also, a specific pay scale should be introduced for doctors working in the private health sector.