Boats, traditional sarees to be introduced as cultural heritage

The government has taken the initiative to introduce the ancient river transport boat and traditional sarees as’cultural heritage’ of Bangladesh on a global scale.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the advisory council, said a press release from the Cabinet Division.

The advisory council decided the cultural affairs ministry will take the initiative to introduce boats, Jamdani sarees and Tangail sarees as cultural heritage of Bangladesh worldwide through UNESCO, it said.

The interim government has removed the boat from the logos of the Prisons Department, the police monogram, and the Chittagong City Corporation.

The press release also said the advisory council has approved the proposal to celebrate National Youth Day and International Youth Day together on August 12.