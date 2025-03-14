Eid journey: Advance train ticket sales begin

Advance train ticket sales for the upcoming Eid ul-Fitr have begun online.

The sale for the western region’s intercity trains started at 8:00 AM on Friday (March 14).

The sale for the eastern region’s intercity train tickets will begin at 2:00 PM.

This was confirmed by Mohammad Anwar Hossain, Station Master at Dhaka Railway Station (Kamalapur).

He mentioned that the online sale for intercity train tickets for the western region started at 8:00 AM, and tickets for the eastern region will be available starting at 2:00 PM. As in previous years, all tickets will be sold exclusively online.

According to the Bangladesh Railway’s decision, the tickets for intercity trains before Eid will be sold as follows: tickets for March 24 will be available on March 14, March 25’s tickets on March 15, March 26’s tickets on March 16, March 27’s tickets on March 17, March 28’s tickets on March 18, March 29’s tickets on March 19, and March 30’s tickets on March 20. Tickets for March 31, April 1, and April 2 may be sold based on moon sighting.