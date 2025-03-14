UN Chief to urge global support for Rohingya refugees during visit to Bangladesh

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to visit a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh on Friday, accompanied by Chief Adviser Prof. Muhammad Yunus, to call on the international community to increase humanitarian aid for the displaced Rohingya people.

Guterres will spend time with the refugees during Iftar, sharing the meal as part of his Ramadan solidarity visit.

“I spend time with Muslim communities facing difficult circumstances every Ramadan to draw attention to their struggles. This year, I’m in Bangladesh to stand in solidarity with the Rohingya refugees and the generous Bangladeshis hosting them,” Guterres stated.

The UN Secretary-General will meet with both Rohingya refugees, who have fled violence in Myanmar, and the Bangladeshi host communities in Cox’s Bazar. His visit comes at a critical time as over a million Rohingyas live in the camps, with many facing reduced food rations and worsening conditions due to funding shortages.

On Friday morning, Guterres met with Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser, Touhid Hossain, and Dr. Khalilur Rahman, High Representative for the Rohingya Issue, to discuss the ongoing crisis. Later, he will travel to Cox’s Bazar to meet refugees, before continuing his visit to Dhaka on Saturday, where he will engage with youth and civil society groups.

During his visit, Guterres is expected to deliver a message of hope to the Rohingya community, emphasizing the importance of their eventual safe and dignified return to Myanmar. He will also push for continued international aid to support the refugees and Bangladesh’s efforts in managing the crisis.

The UN chief’s visit comes amid concerns about diminishing international support, which has led to cuts in food rations for the refugees. “The reduction in aid will have severe consequences, particularly for women and children, and could create further social and security issues within the camps,” warned Shafiqul Alam, the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary.

Bangladesh, which has hosted over 1.2 million Rohingya refugees for the past eight years, is facing increasing pressure as new refugees continue to arrive. “It is beyond our capacity to continue hosting the Rohingyas,” Alam stated, urging the international community to prioritize assistance to the refugees.