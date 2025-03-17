Is morning tea making you tired instead of energised?

I cannot start my day without a hot brew but reading about its effects when taken on an empty stomach made me think. That comforting blend of tea leaves, milk, and spices is a ritual deeply ingrained in my daily routine. However, I found that many people were feeling unexpectedly sluggish instead of refreshed after their morning tea.

To understand this better, I looked at the nutrients and compounds in all the ingredients that make up our chai, and here is what I found.

Does Caffeine in Tea Cause an Energy Crash?

Tea contains caffeine, a stimulant that temporarily increases alertness. However, consuming excessive amounts- especially on an empty stomach – can lead to an energy crash later. Caffeine stimulates the nervous system, giving a short-lived energy boost. Once its effects wear off, the body experiences a sudden drop in energy, causing sluggishness.

Tea leaves contain caffeine, but far less than coffee, so the caffeine rush and crash are much milder. Tea also contains L-theanine, an amino acid known to promote relaxation, leading to a smoother energy curve.

Tip: Have your morning cup with a light complex carbohydrate snack to maintain steady energy levels.

Does Drinking Tea on an Empty Stomach Cause Acidity?

Tea is a potent stimulant of gastric acid secretion. Drinking tea first thing in the morning – especially before eating-can disrupt digestion by increasing stomach acidity, potentially causing bloating or discomfort. Tea contains tannins and caffeine, both of which can irritate the stomach lining.

Studies suggest that adding milk – especially whole milk – and sugar can help reduce this acidity. The brewing time also matters-steeping tea for a shorter duration can make it gentler on the stomach.

Tip: Have your kadak chai later in the day and stick to a milder milk tea in the morning.

Can Tea Block Iron Absorption and Cause Fatigue?

Tea contains tannins, compounds that can interfere with iron absorption from plant-based foods like lentils, leafy greens, and nuts. Over time, reduced iron levels can lead to fatigue, especially in individuals prone to anaemia.

Tip: If you consume tea regularly, try having it between meals. Wait at least 30-60 minutes after eating before drinking tea to allow proper nutrient absorption.

Is Sugar in Your Tea Making You More Tired?

Adding too much sugar to your chai may be comforting, but it can lead to a sugar rush, triggering insulin release. This is followed by a crash, as simple sugars move out of the bloodstream quickly while insulin takes time to settle. This may be the main culprit behind the morning energy drop.

Additionally, heavily processed tea mixes or artificial creamers might contain additives that are not great for sustained energy levels.

Tip: Opt for natural sweeteners like honey or jaggery in smaller amounts. Experiment with lighter versions of tea, such as black or green tea. Pair your tea with protein-rich snacks like peanuts or nuts. Spiced tea with cinnamon or cardamom adds natural sweetness without extra sugar.

How to Drink Tea Without Feeling Tired

Tea is not the enemy, but how and when you drink it matters. By making small adjustments – reducing excess caffeine, adjusting your tea timing, and being mindful of what you pair it with-you can enjoy your morning chai without feeling drained.

Drinking warm water before your first cup of tea can help reduce acidity and improve hydration.

Next time you reach for your cup of chai, make a few small tweaks to truly fuel yourself for the day ahead.