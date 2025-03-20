Preparations underway for inclusive Bangla Nababarsha celebration

Preparations are in full swing to celebrate Bangla Nababarsha at the national level with participation from all communities, including ethnic groups, for the first time.

An inter-ministerial meeting will be held on March 23 at 12 pm at the Ministry of Cultural Affairs’ meeting room in the Secretariat to discuss the celebrations. The meeting will be chaired by Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

This year’s celebrations aim to be inclusive, welcoming participation from all ethnic communities, such as Chakma, Marma, Tripura, Garo, alongside the Bengali population, ensuring a unified celebration of the Bengali New Year.