2 motorcyclists killed in Sunamganj road crash

Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Sunamganj’s Chhatak upazila on Sunday afternoon.

The accident took place around 4:30 PM on Chhatak-Gobindaganj road at Goalchattar area in the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Humayun Rashid, a resident of Korochkhali village in the upazila, and Shahin Miah, of Noyalombahati village in the same upazila.

According to locals, a drum truck, coming from the opposite direction, hit Humayun and Shahin while they were riding on a motorcycle, leaving them seriously injured on the spot.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment where the attending doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

Confirming the matter, Chhatak Police Station officer-in-charge M Mokhlesur Rahman Akanda said that police recovered the bodies and handed over to the deceased’s family members after legal process.