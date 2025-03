The government has appointed an administrator to the Bangladesh China Chambers of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI).

Nargis Murshida, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, took charge of the BCCCI on March 23, according to an order by the Commerce Ministry issued on March 16.

The order instructed the newly appointed administrator to conduct a fair and neutral election for the BCCCI board within 120 days and then hand over the leadership to the elected committee.