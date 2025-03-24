TB prevalence high in Sylhet

Tuberculosis (TB) remains a major public health concern in Sylhet, with an alarming rise in cases among children, particularly in tea plantation areas, experts have warned.

According to the National Tuberculosis Control Programme’s (NTP) Sylhet divisional office, child TB cases have surged in recent years, rising from 3.98 percent in 2021 to 8.66 percent in 2024.

Experts attribute this increase to overcrowding, poor sanitation, malnutrition, drug addiction, inadequate healthcare facilities, and a lack of awareness among underprivileged communities — factors that are especially prevalent in tea garden areas.

Dr Mohammad Noore Alom Shamim, assistant director (disease control) at the Sylhet divisional office of the Directorate General of Health Services, highlighted the severe overcrowding in tea worker settlements.

Some five to eight workers often share a single room, accelerating the spread of TB, said Nipen Paul, general secretary of the Bangladesh Cha Sramik Union’s central committee.

Dr Ratnadip Biswas, civil surgeon of Habiganj, said tea garden residents are particularly vulnerable to TB due to their living conditions. Special focus is being given to tea gardens under the TB control programme, with government and non-government organisations conducting door-to-door awareness campaigns.

He urged individuals to seek immediate medical attention if they experience TB symptoms such as a prolonged cough, coughing up blood, chest pain, shortness of breath, weight loss, fever, or night sweats. Poor living environments and malnutrition, resulting from economic hardships, are key contributors to TB among tea workers, he said.

Dr Md Mamunur Rahman, civil surgeon of Moulvibazar, said TB testing and treatment services are being provided free of charge in the district, with X-ray screenings conducted five days a week. Despite these efforts, TB remains highly prevalent, particularly among children. He noted that as TB spreads through the air, complete eradication is challenging.

Raihan Ahmed, acting project director of the HEED TB Control Programme-GFATM for Sylhet Division, identified Moulvibazar as one of the country’s most vulnerable areas for TB, especially within tea gardens. Late diagnosis is a significant issue, with 65 percent of TB patients in Sreemangal, Kamalganj, and Kulaura upazilas being tea garden workers.

In 2024, Moulvibazar reported 4,364 TB cases, of which 1,503 (35 percent) were among tea workers, and 8 percent were children — higher than the national average.

Shahid Anwar, Sylhet divisional consultant for the NTP, said around 8 percent of diagnosed TB patients in the division are under 14. Children’s lower immunity and close contact with infected adults make them more susceptible, he added, noting the difficulties in diagnosing TB in young children.

To improve detection, authorities plan to introduce portable X-ray machines in tea gardens, reducing the need for workers to travel to health complexes for screenings.