Bangladesh reports first bird flu outbreak on farm since 2018, WOAH says

Bangladesh reported a first outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu on a farm since 2018, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday, citing local authorities, reports Reuters.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has spread around the globe in the past years, including in the United States, leading to the culling of hundreds of millions of poultry.

The outbreak killed 1,900 birds out of flock of 3,978 birds in the district of Jashore. All remaining birds were culled.