Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled goods worth Taka 68.32 lakh from different border areas in Sylhet district early Wednesday.

A team of BGB-48 Battalion, Sylhet conducted drives in Sreepur, Panthumai, Pratappur, Sangram, Minatila and Tamabil BOP areas of the district and seized the goods, said the Battalion Commander Nazmul Haque.

The seized goods include a large quantity of Indian buffalo, beef and basmati rice.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, he said.