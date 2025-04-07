NCP protests Israeli genocide, Indian Waqf Bill

Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) staged a protest against what they described as “genocide” by Israeli forces in Palestine and the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill in India’s Parliament.

On Monday, April 7, the demonstration began at 4:20 pm outside the National Museum in capital’s Shahbagh, with party leaders and activists demanding an immediate end to the violence in Palestine. “It is astonishing that such massacres are being tolerated in the modern world of 2025,” protesters stated. “The people of Gaza are dying whilst the rest of the world remains at ease; this cannot be accepted.”

Demonstrators highlighted that despite protests occurring in America against the situation, global powers have remained “largely unshaken”. They pointed out that bombings and airstrikes have intensified month after month, with violence becoming increasingly brutal. “Is our sense of humanity and morality merely for show?” they questioned, calling for an end to what they termed “the most horrific genocide of the century”.

The party clarified through a statement on the Jatiya Nagorik Committee’s verified Facebook page that the NCP was the first political organisation in Bangladesh to oppose the Israeli actions, taking a clear stance on March 19. The statement addressed confusion arising from the party’s lack of an official Facebook presence, refuting claims that they had not commented on the matter.

“The firm stand taken by NCP in protest of Israel’s barbaric attacks is commendable,” the statement continued. “We believe that NCP will always take a leading role when it comes to defending citizens’ rights anywhere in the world.”

Central leaders and numerous supporters attended the protest, which addressed both the Palestinian situation and concerns regarding India’s proposed Waqf legislation.