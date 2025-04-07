Poster usage likely to be prohibited in upcoming polls: EC

The Election Commission (EC) has nearly finalized a draft of the electoral code of conduct for the upcoming national parliamentary elections, which notably proposes to exclude the use of posters in campaign activities.

Election Commissioner Md. Anwarul Islam Sarkar announced the development on Monday following a meeting held at the EC headquarters in the capital’s Agargaon.

Speaking to reporters, Commissioner Anwarul Islam said, “We sat to finalize the draft of the code of conduct. It is almost complete and will be presented to the full commission soon for final approval. Once approved, it will be made public.”

He added that the new draft incorporates suggestions from the Election Reform Commission, and includes updates based on local government elections and other emerging considerations. “We are aiming for an excellent and modern code of conduct,” he said.

The meeting also covered six key election-related topics, including parliamentary constituency boundary delimitation and political party registration.

Commissioner Islam emphasized that the new campaign guidelines are designed to minimize election expenses and ensure a level playing field in a peaceful and respectful atmosphere at the grassroots level. He mentioned that amendments to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) would be made, if necessary, to accommodate these changes.

Regarding enforcement, he stated, “We are working to strengthen the legal framework to ensure maximum discipline during the election period.”

Responding to questions about notable changes in the draft, he confirmed that posters would be excluded from future campaigns. “This is one of the key recommendations of the reform commission, and we believe it is a positive step. Social media will be a key platform for campaigning, and we are also considering how to control misinformation and rumors online,” he added.

To improve enforcement, the EC is considering increasing the current fine amounts, which are currently as low as Tk 200 to Tk 500.

On political party registration, Commissioner Islam mentioned that a writ petition has been filed in the High Court by a group named Rastro Songskaar Andolon. “This applies only to them,” he clarified. Meanwhile, two parties have already applied for registration, and several more are expected to submit their applications by April 20 under the existing laws.

Addressing another query about the correction of clerical errors in the law regarding constituency boundaries, he said a proposal has been sent to the Cabinet Division but is still awaiting approval. “If it is not approved, we will proceed with the boundary demarcation under the existing law,” he added.

When asked whether the elections will be held by December, Commissioner Islam replied, “We have a plan in place. The meetings we are conducting are all part of the broader election planning process.”