No country wishes Bangladesh well more than India: Jaishankar

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar has said no other country wishes more wellness for Bangladesh than India as this amicable nature is “encoded in the country’s DNA.”

Jaishankar made the remarks while attending the Rising India Summit 2025 in New Delhi on Wednesday, reports Indian media outlet Firstpost.

At the event, the Indian minister expressed concerns over recent happenings in Bangladesh, including “attacks on minorities” and “a growing influence of Islamic fundamentalists.”

He said that “as a friend of Bangladesh,” he hopes elections will be held here soon and authorities would take the “right course of actions.”

The Indian minister made the remarks a day after Delhi abruptly revoked transshipment facility for Bangladesh, potentially violating a WTO rule, and a few days after a meeting between the country’s top two leaders.