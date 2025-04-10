Police force still rebuilding after July-August shocks: Home Adviser

Police are yet to be fully revived from the violence and arson attacks the force had suffered during the August 5 uprising, said Home Adviser Lt. Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Thursday.

Not a single vehicle was bought for them (police stations) to replace those burnt during the protests, he said adding that,the situation will improve if budget is allocated.

The adviser was talking to reporters after inspecting the Airport police station in Sylhet city in the morning.

Warning of tougher action against those who will take law at their own hands, Jahangir said the law and order situation is now much better compared to the past and police now don’t fear mob violence with most of the accused being detained.

Seeing it a possible security threat if the looted arms remain untraced, the home adviser said the government has been working to recover the arms.

Asked about the red alert against Sheikh Hasina by the Interpol, he replied that he does not have any update in this regard.

Meanwhile, a video showing the adviser chiding police officials who arranged the red carpet reception for him went viral on social media.

In the video, it was seen that Jahangir was asking why was such an arrangement made for him as he visited the police station with a short notice.