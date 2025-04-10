BAF Base renamed as ‘BAF Base Bir Uttam AK Khandker’

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Base located at Kurmitola inside Dhaka Cantonment has been renamed “Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Uttam AK Khandker”.

The renaming ceremony of Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Uttam A K Khandker was held on Thursday at Kurmitola Air Force Base in Dhaka Cantonment, said an ISPR release.

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, BBP, OSP, GUP, nswc, psc was present as the chief guest in the ceremony.

The Chief of Air Staff offered deep respect to the valiant freedom fighters who made the ultimate sacrifice for the independence of Bangladesh and to all the martyrs of the July-August uprising.

He also remembered Air Vice Marshal A K Khandker, Bir Uttam, a fearless hero of the Liberation War and a distinguished personality in the nation’s history, whose heroic contributions have led to the renaming of this base in his honour, the release added.

Air Vice Marshal AK Khandker, Bir Uttam was not only a valiant freedom fighter but also a visionary leader who played a pioneering role in the formation of Bangladesh Air Force.

His unwavering devotion, strategic acumen and indomitable spirit in the liberation war of 1971 have been a source of inspiration for the nation.

As the deputy chief of staff of “Mukti Bahini”, he played an important role in coordinating the efforts led to victory through the fierce liberation struggle.

After independence, he was appointed as the first Chief of Air Staff and under his capable leadership, he was able to reorganise the war-torn Air Force.

By naming the base after his name for his contribution to the establishment of Bangladesh Air Force and his unparalleled role in the development of the force honour has been given to him and his successors.

For the bravery and patriotism he had shown during the great war of independence, Air Vice Marshal AK Khandker was awarded with the gallantry award `Bir Uttam’ by the government of Bangladesh.

Besides, in recognition of his outstanding role while conducting the Liberation War, restructuring Bangladesh Air Force and building the nation, Air Vice Marshal AK Khandker, Bir Uttam was also awarded ‘Independence Award-2011’ by the government of Bangladesh.

In this renaming ceremony, family members of Air Vice Marshal AK Khandker were present as special guests.

Besides, Assistant Chiefs of Air Staff, Air Officer Commanding of Bangladesh Air Force Base Bir Uttam AK Khandker, senior military and civil officials and other dignitaries were also present in this ceremony.