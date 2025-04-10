Summer sips: 3 drinks to keep you hydrated

Replenishes lost electrolytes and prevents dehydration by restoring essential salts like potassium and magnesium. Its natural cooling properties help regulate body temperature and keep you refreshed in extreme heat.

Ingredients:

1 medium-sized ripe bael fruit

2 cups cold water

2 tbsp jaggery or honey

½ tsp black salt

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

Juice of ½ a lemon

Ice cubes

Instructions:

Break open the bael fruit and scoop out the pulp. Add ½ cup of water to the pulp and mash well to extract the juice. Strain the mixture through a sieve to remove fibres and seeds. Add the remaining cold water, jaggery/honey, black salt, and roasted cumin powder. Stir well. Squeeze in lemon juice for extra freshness.

Serve chilled with ice cubes and enjoy!