10 houses, shops gutted in Shunamganj fire

At least 10 shops and houses were completely burned to ashes in a fire that broke out at Shantiganj upazila in Shunamganj district on early Saturday.

The incident took place at Solof village under Purbo Birgaon union of the upazila around 12:30 AM.

The affected families include those of Abdur Rok, Abdul Shafik, Abdul Jolil, Abdul Momin, Abul Leis, Shayful Mia, Abul Hasnat, Abdul Bashit, Abdul Zaher, and Abdul Tahir of Solof village. With their homes and grocery shops completely destroyed.

The affected families claim losses amounting to over Tk 30 lakh.

According to locals and fire service sources, the fire is suspected to have started in a kitchen. The blaze intensified rapidly after a gas cylinder exploded, engulfing the surroundings.

On information, Shantiganj Fire Service rushed to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control with the help of locals.

Shantiganj Fire Service Station Officer Monotosh Mallik stated, “As soon as we received the news, we rushed to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control. However, due to the intensity of the flames, everything was reduced to ashes, resulting a massive damage.”

Meanwhile, Shantiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sukanta Saha said that immediate assistance has already been provided to the affected families.