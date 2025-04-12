‘Face of Fascism’, ‘Peace Dove’ burned at Charukala Fire

Two motifs created for this year’s Ananda Shobhajatra ‘Face of Fascism’, ‘Peace Dove’ at Dhaka University’s Charukala (Faculty of Fine Arts) were destroyed in a fire on Saturday morning.

According to Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed, the fire broke out between 4:45 AM and 5:00 AM on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out in the area where the motifs were being constructed.

The monstrous ‘Face of Fascism’ motif was completely burned, while the ‘Peace Dove’ was partially damaged.

Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed said that the fire is believed to have started during the short window between 4:45 and 5:00 AM, when the members of on-duty mobile team had gone to offer their Fajr prayers. It’s suspected the act was carried out during that time.

Commenting on the incident, Professor Azharul Islam, Dean of Faculty of Fine Arts, said that the fire broke out early in the morning, leading to damage of the motifs.