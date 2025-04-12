Law enforcement on high alert over ‘March for Gaza’

To ensure the successful execution of ‘March for Gaza’ event, law enforcement agencies have ramped up security measures.

In protest of Israel’s brutal attacks and genocide against Palestinians, a platform named Palestine Solidarity Movement Bangladesh has organized a “March for Gaza” event at Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan.

Intelligence units are also on high alert. Multiple layers of security have been reinforced around the gathering.

Muhammad Talebur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Media and Public Relations Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the information of adequate security.

He stated that DMP has undertaken all necessary measures to maintain law and order for the “March for Gaza” event organized by various groups. In addition to deploying a sufficient number of police officers, a separate traffic management plan has also been implemented.

Rezaul Karim Mallik, Chief of DMP’s Detective Branch (DB), said intelligence officers are remaining vigilant regarding the event. DB’s cyber team has already started working on ensuring the security of the program. Several other DB teams are also actively involved. Intelligence surveillance has been intensified to ensure the event is carried out smoothly.

According to a press release from Palestine Solidarity Movement Bangladesh, participants arriving from Banglamotor will enter Suhrawardy Udyan through Ramna Gate (via Shahbagh). Those coming from Kakrail Mor will enter via Engineers’ Institute Gate. Participants arriving from Zero Point and Bakshibazar will use TSC Gate (via Doel Chattar), while those from Nilkhet Mor will also use TSC Gate (via VC Chattar) to enter the venue.

The organizers have provided the following guidelines for participants of the “March for Gaza” event:

1.Participants are advised to bring personal essentials like water, umbrellas, and masks and are encouraged to maintain cleanliness in the area.

2.They are urged to remain patient and disciplined under all circumstances and fully cooperate with law enforcement and volunteers.

3.Creative banners and placards without political symbols are recommended.

4.Participants are encouraged to carry only the flags of Bangladesh and Palestine as a show of solidarity.

5.Participants are asked to actively resist any disruptive activities by miscreants and seek assistance from law enforcement if needed.