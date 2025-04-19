Instructions given to police to prevent Awami League processions in future

Disciplinary action would be taken against concerned police officials if they fail to control Awami League processions in future, warned Home Affairs Adviser Lt Col (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Saturday.

“Two people have already been detained. Instructions have been given to the police to prevent such rallies from taking place in the future,” he said while asking about police’s inactivity over AL procession recently held.

“We are trying to improve the law and order situation across the country.”

In response to queries about police officers remaining in their previous postings despite transfer orders, he said action would be taken if specific information is provided.

“We are considering whether general police personnel can be assigned within the same division. When officers are posted far from their families, it limits their leave days. They are entitled to only 20 days of annual leave, and often we are unable to grant even that. That is why we are looking into the possibility of intra-divisional postings.”

He visited the police stations to improve accommodation and food facilities for police personnel.